Michigan recruit wears red shoes after Wolverines reportedly ban color from facilities amid Ohio State rivalry

The Michigan and Ohio State rivalry reached another level over the weekend one but one potential prospect didn’t seem to get the memo.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is doing all he can to beat the Buckeyes and that now includes a ban on the color red. According to a report from Rivals Michigan insider EJ Holland, the color red has been banned from Michigan’s facilities and that includes even drinking red Gatorade.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF CONSIDERING EXPANSION TO 12 TEAMS

Summer recruits aren’t exempt from the ban, but just one day after the report surfaced, Clovis High School quarterback Nate Johnson was pictured on the Wolverines field throwing in red cleats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harbaugh probably didn’t like that one but the 3-star recruit took to Twitter on Monday to share some pictures from his second official visit that are sure to make up for it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harbaugh recently signed a five-year deal with Michigan which will keep him on as head coach through 2025. While he’s won nearly 70% of his games over six seasons, he has yet to beat Ohio State (0-5).

Michigan struggled last season, going 2-4 with three straight games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.