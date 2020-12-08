Michigan cancels Ohio State game after more COVID-19 cases, risking Big Ten championship game

An outbreak of COVID-19 forced Michigan to cancel it’s heavily anticipated game against Ohio State on Tuesday, essentially making the undefeated Buckeyes ineligible to compete for the Big Ten Championship game later this month.

The Wolverines were forced to cancel the annual game after previously canceling last week’s game against Maryland because of 12 positive cases. A source told the Associated Press that the number increased to 16 on Tuesday.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said without detailing the actual number of cases.

“We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals,” he continued. “This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

The cancellation bodes well for the 2-4 Wolverines but for the Buckeyes, who are 5-0 this season, it jeopardizes their chances of qualifying for the Big Ten Championship game on Dec.19 against Northwestern.

With two games already canceled, Ohio State needs a sixth game to be eligible to play under current conference rules.

Head coach Ryan Day, who's dealt with his own “mini outbreak” this season, is urging the conference to take a “hard look” at the circumstances and consider allowing Ohio State to compete.

“I think (the rule) is one of those things that was put into place early on, and decisions are made based on the information you have at the time and things change, as we know,” Day said shortly before Michigan's announcement.

"If we don’t quite get the games we need to get into the championship game, I think that needs to be looked at hard, just like anybody else in the conference.”

The Big Ten Conference issued a statement saying it was aware of the cancellation and will work to “determine Big Ten Football Championship Game participation and requirements as well as tiebreakers.”

Tuesday’s cancellation marks the first time “The Game” won’t be played in 102 years. Michigan leads the series over Ohio State 58-51-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.