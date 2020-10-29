Michigan-Michigan State renew rivalry on Big Noon Saturday

The Race for the White House isn’t the only big game taking place in Michigan this weekend.

No, Michigan and Michigan State always end up producing one of the most riveting moments of the college football season, uniting the Upper and Lower Peninsula in a one day festival of the sport.

On Saturday, the battle for Michigan takes center stage on Big Noon Saturday on FOX. Kickoff with the Wolverines and the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor is scheduled for noon.

The Wolverines are coming off a victory over Minnesota last weekend that vaulted Jim Harbaugh’s team into the Big Ten championship race. Meanwhile, the Spartans are looking to bounce back from a shocking 38-27 loss to Rutgers at home in their season opener.

That is the marquee matchup of the weekend in college football and the leadoff game in Fox Bet’s Super 6 contest. Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s top games, which has four different games on the FOX family of networks.

■ 12p ET – Michigan State at Michigan (FOX); Iowa State at Kansas (FS1)

■ 3:30 ET – LSU at Auburn

■ 4 ET – Texas at Oklahoma State (FOX),

■ 7:30 ET – Ohio State at Penn State

■ 8:00 ET- Oklahoma at Texas Tech (FOX)

Just download the Fox Super 6 app on your phone, pick all six of the college football games listed, and the margins of victory in each. If you do that, you could win the jackpot of $25,000. Just download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play. The best part is it's free!

Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: FOX

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Ranking/Record: Michigan State (0-1), No. 13 Michigan (1-0)

The Wolverines head home to the Big House for the first time this season, fresh off an impressive 49-24 win in the cold at Minnesota last Saturday. Hassan Haskins had two rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines, who rushed for 256 yards against the Golden Gophers. Meanwhile, Michigan State is beginning life in the post-Mark Dantonio era and it was a rough beginning for Mel Tucker, who saw Rutgers break a three-season Big Ten losing streak at Spartan Stadium.

Play the

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: FS1

Where: Daniel Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS.

Ranking/Record: No. 23 Iowa State (3-2), Kansas (0-5)

Fresh off a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday, the Cyclones get a bit of relief against the Kansas squad that has only averaged only 15 points per game offensive. Brock Purdy could have a monster day, as the junior quarterback is going against a Jayhawks defense that allows 437.6 yards of total offense a game. For Iowa State, these are the games you have to make a statement with – Kansas has lost its five games by an average of 30 points per game.

LSU Tigers at Auburn Tigers

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: CBS

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Al.

Record/Ranking: LSU (2-2), Auburn (3-2)

Two teams with desperation meet Jordan-Hare. LSU bounced back last weekend with a 52-24 victory over South Carolina that saw Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan throw for 430 yards. LSU seemed to be rounding back into form. Meanwhile, Gus Malzahn is back on the hot seat after losses to Georgia and South Carolina and a few ugly wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss. Bo Nix played better, however, against Ole Miss and the veteran quarterback needs another big game.

Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma State Cowboys

When: 4 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: FOX

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

Ranking/Record: Texas (3-2), No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0)

The Cowboys are establishing themselves as the best chance for the Big XII to make a run at the College Football Playoff thanks to its defense, which has allowed an average of only 12 points per game and held opponents under 200 yards in pass yards (176) and rush yards allowed (127). Keep an eye on Chuba Hubbard, the running back who has rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in each of the last three years.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

When: 7:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: ABC

Where: Beaver Stadium, Happy Valley

Record/Ranking: No. 3 Ohio State (1-0); No. 18 Penn State (0-1)

Saturday night in Happy Valley with the Buckeyes coming to town is normally an event to be seen. However, a lot of starch was taken out of this game with the Nittany Lions’ 36-35 loss to Indiana. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford really didn’t get going until the fourth quarter and Penn State’s running game has been decimated by injuries. Meanwhile, Ohio State took a while to get the offense cranked up before a 52-17 win over Nebraska last week. That doesn’t mean Justin Fields struggled- the Ohio State quarterback and possible Heisman finalist was 20-for-21 for 276 yards and two touchdowns against the Cornhuskers.

Oklahoma Sooners at Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: 8 p.m., ET, Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: FOX

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Tx.

Record/Ranking: No. 24 Oklahoma (3-2), Texas Tech (2-3)

The final big game of the night sees Oklahoma seeking a third win in a row against a Texas Tech team that ended a three game losing streak last Saturday at home against West Virginia. Sooners QB Spencer Rattler has thrown for 352.8 yards per game and has become more confident under center. Meanwhile, Texas Tech needs to solve its defensive issues as the Red Raiders are yielding almost 500 yards per game.

