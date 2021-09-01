Michigan's Hassan Haskins eager to have fans back in the stadium

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is looking to help propel the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff appearance this season and is amped up for the return of fans in Ann Arbor.

There were no fans permitted at the Big House during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan and the rest of the Big Ten only played six games. He told the "In the Trenches" podcast on Wednesday he was really looking forward to the energy to return to the stadium.

"I’m fired up. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. (We) finally get to have fans back, so that’s going to be definitely exciting," he said. "We gotta come out strong and fast…. We gotta get that done and show everybody that we come to play."

Haskins rushed for 375 yards on 61 carries and had six rushing touchdowns in the backfield for Michigan last season and is expected to lead the charge in the backfield along with sophomore Blake Corum. Freshman Donovan Edwards is also expected to get some carries this season as well.

"We just make each other better every day. We don't let off on each other. If we don't finish down the field, somebody is going to say something," he added.

Michigan kicks off the 2021 season against Western Michigan on Saturday.