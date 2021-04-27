Michael Visacki makes emotional call to dad after qualifying for first PGA Tour event in viral video

Florida native Michael Visacki is winning over the hearts of golf fans everywhere after a touching video of him calling his dad after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event since going pro seven years ago went viral.

Visacki, 27, holed a 20-footer on Monday to qualify for the Valspar Championship in Flordia this week — his first PGA Tour event since starting his professional career in 2014.

GARY PLAYER SAYS SON WAS ‘WRONG’FOR BALL CONTROVERSY AT MASTERS, DIDN’T CONFIRM BAN WAS IMPLEMENTED

In an emotional video posted on Twitter, Visacki can barely find the words to tell his dad, "I made it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They sacrificed everything for me," the Central Florida alum told PGATour.com of his parents. "They have given up everything for me. They knew I was able to do it and they were always there for me."

He continued: "My dad cried, my mom cried, and I cried. My mom was driving when she called me, she had to pull over and she had to take a minute. She just cried for a couple of minutes. They know I can do it, and to have it finally happen, it just means the world to me and to them. It was just a really special moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visacki has 37 wins on the West Florida Tour alone and had one start in the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 at the Kansas City Golf Classic.

"I know I can compete out there," he said. "Everyone around me knows I can compete on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour … I knew if I kept knocking on the door it would happen. I finally did it. I broke through. I walked through this time."