Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet, suggests Saints are trying to hurt his reputation

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas sent out a cryptic tweet on Monday morning after reports surfaced that the former All-Pro purposely ignored team officials during the offseason when they attempted to contact him about his recovery.

In the tweet, Thomas – who underwent ankle surgery in June – is hinting that the organization is trying to damage his character.

"They tried to damage your reputation," Thomas wrote. "You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story."

According to NOLA.com , Thomas was dealing with the ankle injury all last season and he may have needed surgery earlier on. He reportedly ignored phone calls from team officials during the offseason after he went out and sought a second opinion.

Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed the media in July and stated that Thomas should have had surgery before June.

"Well, look, it appears we're gonna have to spend some time without him. It's disappointing," Payton told reporters in July via ESPN . "And we'll work through it with the other players that are here. But the surgery took place, and obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've."

The NFL Network reported that Thomas is not expected to suit up for the Saints at the start of the regular season and all sides are still uncertain when exactly he will get back on the field. There were reports that it could take Thomas four months to return to action, the network stated.

Thomas, a three-time Pro Bowler, only had 40 receptions for 438 receiving yards last season. In each of his first four NFL seasons, Thomas had at least 90 receptions and 1,100 yards.