Michael Jordan was ready to ‘torch’ broadcaster minutes after winning his last title

Shortly after ripping out the hearts of John Stockton and Karl Malone en route to his final NBA championship, Michael Jordan was poised to go one-on-one with broadcaster Dan Patrick. Always the competitor, Jordan barely had time to light his victory cigar before threatening to "f—-‘n torch" the longtime sports media personality.

Appearing on The Ryen Russillo podcast, Dan Patrick recounted an interview that highlighted Jordan’s competitiveness. After MJ’s iconic shot over Bryon Russell clinched a Bulls three-peat and Jordan’s sixth title, he joined Dan Patrick on the set of SportsCenter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That last (championship) in Utah…When Mike comes in (to the interview) he’s got his jersey out, he’s soaked in champagne, Cuban cigar, he’s got the basketball with him…" Patrick told Russillo.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO TAKES SWIPE AT NBA 'SUPER TEAMS' AFTER BUCKS' CHAMPIONSHIP: 'I DID IT THE HARD WAY'

"…Michael came in, sat down. Phil Jackson came in and was waiting to come on right after Michael. And when we got done with the interview I thought that was last time I was gonna see Mike. I thought that was it. He had just won, beat Utah, this is it. And when he got up and we went to commercial break I said: ‘That’s a shame you’re retiring.’ He said: ‘Why?’

"Well, I’d love to play against you," Patrick said.

"(Jordan) goes, ‘Get the f— up!’ I stood up. He goes, ‘How the f— would you guard me?’ "

"(Laughing) I gave him, like a forearm to the back. He goes, ‘I’d f—-‘n torch you.’ And then he walked out. I sat down and Phil (Jackson) goes, ‘You see what I dealt with?’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan’s post-game interview was simply en fuego.