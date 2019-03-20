Michael Jordan overwhelmingly voted greatest hoops star ever, topping Lebron James

The debate is over -- basketball fans have finally named their GOAT.

In a new survey, Michael Jordan was, by an overwhelming margin, dubbed the best ever to lace up a pair of signature sneakers. Indeed, a whopping 66 percent of people quizzed in a new survey put “His Airness” at the top of the heap.

LeBron James, who is viewed by some to be better than the Chicago Bulls legend, didn't quite come out that was in the survey. He finished second -- just 10 percent of fans crowned the “King” No. 1.

LeBRON JAMES PASSES MICHAEL JORDAN, REACHES No. 4 ON NBA'S CAREER SCORING LIST

Earlier this month, James passed Jordan to move into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

With his 32,439 career points, James now only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643) in league history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abdul-Jabbar was ranked seventh by the 1,082 American adults who responded to the Business Insider survey.

Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal rounded out the survey's top five.