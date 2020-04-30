Michael Jordan once turned down $100 million appearance, according to longtime agent

With sports on hold due to the coronavirus, “The Last Dance” has taken the world by storm.

If you’re unfamiliar with “The Last Dance,” it’s ESPN’s new 10-part series documenting NBA icon Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during their historic run to six NBA championships in the early and mid-’90s.

Jordan, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight since retirement, was once offered $100 million for a two-hour appearance, but he turned it down, according to his long-time agent David Falk.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million,” Falk said Wednesday morning during an appearance on WFAN’s Boomer and Gio. “All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down.”

“God bless him,” Falk added. “He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

According to Falk, Jordan also once turned down $7 million just to play in a one-day golf tournament in Asia. The agent discussed Jordan and his gambling habits during the middle of his career, and many wonder whether his 18-month retirement from basketball in 1993 was actually a suspension for gambling, but Falk said that the documentary gets into detail on the subject.

“[Former NBA commissioner David] Stern comes on and basically says it’s complete hogwash that he suspended Michael for 18 months when he retired,” Falk said. “At the end of the day, Michael was almost Teflon. There’s very few things people criticized him for. The gambling thing was it. He loves to gamble. He’s an extremely competitive guy. If he loses $150,000 playing golf, big freaking deal. If I told him tomorrow, ‘Hey, I’ve got an appearance for you for five minutes for $150,000,’ he’d laugh at me. If it was $1,500,000, he wouldn’t do it.

“So yes, he lost money in gambling and it sort of had a little bit of a black eye for five minutes,” Falk added. “He apologized and the thing went away. But any of these Oliver Stone conspiracy theories that somehow it pushed him out of basketball were ridiculous.”

Jordan’s current net worth is $2.1 billion, per Forbes.