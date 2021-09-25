Expand / Collapse search
Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan arrested in Arizona after alleged assault at hospital: report

The younger Jordan had been transported to the hospital after falling and striking the back of his head against a table at a bar, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Jeffrey Jordan, the 32-year-son of retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan, was arrested in Arizona on Friday after allegedly assaulting hospital staff, according to reports.

The younger Jordan had been transported to the hospital after falling and striking the back of his head against a table at Casa Amigos, a bar in Scottsdale, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

Some Scottsdale police officers were already at the bar in connection with an unrelated incident and they responded after Jordan fell, the report said.

Jeffrey Jordan, 32, was arrested for aggravated assault on a health care professional, authorities say. (Scottsdale City Jail)

But at the hospital, Jordan became involved in an altercation with hospital staff and was arrested for aggravated assault on a health care professional, according to the report. He was later released from the Scottsdale city jail pending further legal action.

Jordan has not been formally charged in connection with the case, KNXV-TV of Phoenix reported. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the matter and decide on any charges, the report said.

Jeffrey Jordan played college basketball at the University of Illinois and later at the University of South Florida, between 2007 and 2012. He is the oldest child of Michael Jordan and his ex-wife Juanita Jordan.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX