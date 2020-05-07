Michael Jordan wouldn't let Horace Grant eat after bad games: report

Former NBA superstar Michael Jordan kept an eye out when his Chicago Bull teammates were having a bad game, but all of his lashing out may not have been a part of “The Last Dance.”

While the first parts of the ESPN documentary show Jordan getting on Ron Harper during a practice, Sam Smith, the author of “The Jordan Rules,” revealed on a podcast Wednesday that some interaction between Jordan and Horace Grant wouldn't be featured in the film.

MICHAEL JORDAN WARNED ANTOINE WALKER AFTER OPENING 1997-98 SEASON WITH LOSS TO CELTICS, EX-COACH SAYS

“Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith said on the “Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks Podcast.” “He told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat.’”

It was unclear whether the flight attendants followed through on Jordan’s request. Grant was on the Bulls from 1987 to 1994. He averaged 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds during his seven seasons in Chicago.

“They would tell me stuff like that and then they’d say ‘Why don’t you write this?’" said Smith. "And I would say ‘Well, I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kind of things. ‘If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.’ ‘No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan.’"

CHICAGO BULLS HAD EXTRA SECURITY MEASURES DURING 1997-98 SEASON, EX-PLAYER SAYS

Smith’s book was released in 1992 and was controversial because it took readers behind the scenes of the Bulls. Grant was long-thought to be Smith’s source in the book.

Grant defends himself in the documentary, saying, “Not one thing I divulged to Sam Smith.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For an insider's perspective on "The Last Dance," check out Fox Nation's new show, "Guarding Jordan," where former NBA star and coach Jeff Hornacek reflects on going head-to-head against the NBA superstar in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals.