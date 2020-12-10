Michael Jordan's golf course features futuristic food, drink delivery

There’s been a “buzz” surrounding Michael Jordan’s new golf course in Florida and it’s not what you might think.

Several videos posted to social media, including one from former tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki, showed the creative way that snacks and drinks are delivered to guests at The Grove XXIII golf course in Hobe Sound — via drone.

DOUBLE THE CHALLENGE AT US WOMEN’S OPEN ON 2 GOLF COURSES

But drone deliveries are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the luxury experience members have at Jordan’s club.

SCOTTIE PIPPEN TOLD MICHAEL JORDAN THAT HE WASN’T HAPPY WITH ‘THE LAST DANCE’ DOCUMENTARY

According to Golf.com, the 15,000-square-foot facility has several lounge areas, a pro shop, a dining room, caddies who are carted around on scooters and a cigar roller on location.

“We wanted the precision and flow of the golf swing as well as Michael’s athleticism and corporate finesse to inspire the contemporary form and detailing of the clubhouse architecture,” Don Wolfe, principal at the firm that designed the clubhouse, said on its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 18-hole course, which opened last fall, is by invite-only and has fewer than 100 members.