Michael Jordan destroyed the Cleveland Cavaliers after day-drinking, golfing, ex-NHL star says

Michael Jordan is known as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and during his career he was also known to be a bit of gambler on the golf course and in casinos.

In an appearance on 670 The Score last week, former NHL star Jeremy Roenick told a story about how he and Jordan met for a round of golf when Roenick was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks. The two met at some point during the 1990s and Jordan had a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the same day.

Roenick details a day of drinking on the golf course all day before Jordan had to go up against the Cavaliers later that night.

“I beat him for a couple thousand and I’m getting ready to leave. Now Bulls are playing that night, they play Cleveland, that night,” the former center said. “I’m thinking he’s leaving, it’s 10 [am]. He’s like ‘No, let’s go play again.’ So he goes, we fill up a bag full of ice and Coors Light and we walk again, we roll around another 18 and I take him for another couple.”

Roenick said Jordan went right from the golf course to the arena for the game.

“And now we’ve been drinking all afternoon, now he’s going from Sunset Ridge to the stadium to play a game,” Roenick said. “And I’m like messing around I’m like ‘I’m gonna call my bookie and all of the money you just lost to me I’m putting on Cleveland tonight.’

“He goes ‘I tell you what, I’ll bet you that we win by 20 points and that I have more than 40,’ I’m like ‘done.’ Son of a gun goes out and scores 52 and they win by 26 or something after … 36 holes of golf and having like 10 Bud Lights.”

It’s unclear which game Roenick was talking about. Roenick said he believes the golf meeting occurred in either 1992 or 1993.

On March 28, 1992, Jordan put 44 points on the Cavaliers in a 126-102 win. For what it’s worth, Jordan also scored 41 points against the Cavaliers on March 23, 1990, in a 102-95 win.

Roenick played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1988 to 1996.