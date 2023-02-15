Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish Foundation, the charity's largest donation ever

Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday in a huge way.

The six-time NBA champion donated $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the largest individual donation the organization has received in its 43-year history.

"For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a news release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.

"I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true."

Make-A-Wish said the former Chicago Bull, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, has fulfilled "hundreds" of wishes since his first in 1989. And his donation is intended to "inspire others to help Make-A-Wish close the gap in the number of wish kids who are waiting for their wishes to come true," the organization said.

To this day, Jordan still remains one of the charity's most requested celebrities.

"Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

"Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true."

Jordan turns 60 on Friday. In 2008, he was named a Make-A-Wish chief wish ambassador.

His net worth is reportedly $1.7 billion.