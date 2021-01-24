Michael Chandler stuns Dan Hooker with first-round TKO at UFC 257

Michael Chandler made noise at UFC 257 on Saturday night.

Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round of his UFC debut and made a big statement in the process. Chandler had come over from Bellator and had been considered one of the best lightweights in the world.

The newcomer did a backflip after he won the fight.

"Let’s go get that title shot soon," Chandler said in the post-fight interview.

"This is the greatest moment of my professional life," Chandler said as he called out Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The Chandler-Hooker fight was the co-main event on the night.

The 34-year-old finally got his name into the company where the top fighters do battle after a long and memorable run at Bellator. He was a three-time lightweight champion and won the fourth iteration of the company’s lightweight tournament.

He left Bellator with the most submissions in the lightweight division and most title reigns in the company’s history. He also tied a record for most fights in the company with 23.

The former NCAA Division I All-American will definitely be on the lightweight stars’ radars as the year progresses.

Chandler is now 21-5 overall in his MMA career. Hooker falls to 20-9