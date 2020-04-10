Miami sports teams donating jerseys to help make masks during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Miami Heat and Miami Marlins announced Thursday they would be donating jerseys and T-shirts to help turn them into masks for health care workers and first responders.

The Heat’s team store and Refried Apparel joined forces to turn $100,000 in unsold jerseys into 7,000 masks for those on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic, the team announced.

“I remembered we were sitting on some former players' jerseys and T-shirts and I thought to myself, 'Let's recycle these into something useful and donate them to those brave folks on the front lines of this pandemic,'” said Andy Montero, the team’s vice president of retail business and development.

The Marlins appeared to have a similar idea. According to the team’s website, the Marlins donated nearly 1,000 jerseys, uniform pants and T-shirts to be turned into masks. More than 7,500 masks were made for Miami police and the University of Miami Health System, among others battling.

The team partnered with #WRECares to help make the masks.

Marlins general manager Michael Hill told reporters during a conference call that the organization wants to make sure players and staff members are safe more than anything else.

“The overriding message we’ve given to all of our players is just to be safe,” Hill said. “That’s the only way we’re going to get through this and flatten the curve, and to get through on the backside of this terrible disease.”

As of Friday morning, Florida has reported more than 16,800 coronavirus cases with more than 370 deaths.