Miami Marlins player gets big hit after 10-year absence from MLB

After he got injured a decade ago, Wilkin Castillo never gave up on his baseball career – and his belief in himself finally paid off Saturday.

Castillo, 35, a catcher for MLB’s Miami Marlins, hit a two-run double in the seventh inning at Philadelphia to lead his club to a 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The hit and the RBIs were Castillo’s first since the 2009 season, when he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds, according to reports.

“I thank God,” Castillo said after the game, according to the Associated Press. “I thank the Marlins for giving me the opportunity to be here on the major league level.”

Ten years ago, Castillo, a native of the Dominican Republic, suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder. After he recovered, he struggled to win a spot on an MLB roster and wound up bouncing around in the minor leagues.

But then on Friday, the Marlins finally promoted Castillo to the majors from their Triple-A squad.

“It’s something indescribable,” Castillo said about his climb back to the big time. It's a lot of effort. Just being out, playing winter ball, Dominican League, Mexican League and minor league for so many years — 10 years — and then just being up here and seeing things happening.”

Right now the Marlins can use the help. Despite Saturday’s win the team sits in the cellar of the National League East, 15 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

