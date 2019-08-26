Miami Hurricanes debut new turnover chain, touchdown rings in game against Florida Gators

The Miami Hurricanes debuted two new pieces of jewelry to celebrate with on the sidelines during their first game of the season against the Florida Gators.

Over the last three seasons, the Hurricanes defenders have worn the “turnover chain” on the sidelines after one of the players records an interception or forces a fumble.

REJUVENATED BROWN SAVORS RETURN TO COACHING WITH TAR HEELS

Miami gave out its first turnover chain of the season to defensive end Scott Patchan, who recovered a fumble in the second quarter. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman also recovered a fumble in the game.

The new turnover chain features a gigantic “305,” which has the “U” logo on top of it. According to Master Tes, the chain also has 2,027 grams of gold and the pendant itself has 2,000 white sapphires and 500 grams of gold.

OKLAHOMA QB HURTS BARELY EDGES OUT MORDECAI, RATTLER FOR JOB

When the Hurricanes took the lead with a touchdown pass from Jarren Williams to Brevin Jordan, the team broke out their first-ever “touchdown rings.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the bling was in full view, the Gators had the last laugh, winning the game 24-20.