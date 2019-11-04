Miami Hurricanes' Bubba Bolden suffers unfortunate ankle injury celebrating interception

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Bubba Bolden injured his ankle while celebrating an interception Saturday against in-state rivals Florida State.

It was Bolden’s first interception as a member of the Hurricanes. He injured his ankle going up for a chest bump with teammate Gurvan Hall. Bolden landed awkwardly coming off the bump.

“You hate to see things like that happen. It’s just unlucky,” Miami’s first-year head coach Manny Diaz said Monday in a radio interview, according to the Miami Herald. “But guys are enthusiastic. You want guys to be excited for their teammate. Gurvan and Bubba in essence play the same position. At times they’re battling for playing time on the field and to see the two of them celebrate together like that is really what you want to see as a coach. You don’t want to see a guy limping off after that.”

Bolden’s status is set to be updated later Monday.

Bolden, 20, is a redshirt sophomore who transferred to Miami from USC. In five games for the Hurricanes this season, Bolden has 11 total tackles and a forced fumble as well as the interception.

Miami defeated Florida State 27-10. The Seminoles fired head coach Willie Taggart after the loss.