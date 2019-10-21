Miami Heat suspend Dion Waiters ahead of regular-season opener

The Miami Heat suspended guard Dion Waiters for “conduct detrimental to the team” and he will miss the team’s season opener Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Waiters reportedly got into an argument with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Miami’s preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

Waiters was then caught jumping into an argument on Instagram over his playing time and took a shot at Spoelstra in the process, saying “lol I would win to [sic] if I had Bron & wade plus Bosh.”

Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley announced Waiters’ suspension in a statement Saturday.

“There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night,” Riley said. “As a consequence, I feel we had to suspend him.”

Waiters only played 10 minutes on Friday against the Rockets. He averaged 14.3 minutes in the preseason.

It has been a rocky start to the season for Miami after coming off a splash free-agent signing of Jimmy Butler. The Heat sent James Johnson home from camp because of conditioning issues.

Waiters is entering his fourth season with the Heat but he’s only played 120 games with the team. In 44 games last season, he averaged 12 points and 2.8 assists per game shooting 41 percent from the field.