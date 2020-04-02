Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra sees suspended season as blessing in disguise

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s been nearly a month since the sports world came to a halt as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the U.S. and into pro sports.

The NBA was the first major U.S. league to suspend its season due to the pandemic after two players contracted the illness.

UTAH JAZZ STAR DONOVAN MITCHELL DESCRIBES BEING IN ISOLATION AFTER CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that he thinks the suspended season is going to give players a new attitude about the so-called grueling season.

“Our entire industry is going to have more gratitude for this beautiful game,” Spoelstra said, according to the Associated Press. “I truly do hope there won’t be talk of the dog days in the middle of an 82-game season. I think anybody would take any of those days right now.”

Miami had been in a prime spot to make a run in the Eastern Conference.

BROOKLYN NETS' KEVIN DURANT, 3 OTHER PLAYERS CLEARED OF CORONAVIRUS, GM SAYS

The NBA has not announced when the season will return despite rumors of a potential neutral site hosting the remaining regular-season games and the playoffs without fans.

Miami is one of the cities drastically affected by the outbreak. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Thursday morning, Florida has reported more than 7,700 coronavirus cases with more than 100 deaths stemming from the illness.