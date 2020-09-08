Miami Dolphins: What to know about the team's 2020 season

Despite finishing at the bottom of their division, the Miami Dolphins are looking to turn things around under second-year coach Brian Flores.

The AFC East is wide open with the departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Miami wasted no time in revamping their offense which was the most problematic component in last season's performance.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take a backseat to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was named starting quarterback for the second year in a row.

Miami feels comfortable with Fitzpatrick after finishing with a 5-4 record to end the season. The Dolphins focused on the offense this offseason adding Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras and going with three solid offensive linemen in the draft, including Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley.

Fitzpatrick will also be working with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who previously worked for the team in their last playoff victory nearly 20 years earlier.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: TUA TAGOVAILOA

The Dolphins took a risk when they drafted the University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick just 10 months after he suffered a season-ending hip injury — the latest in a series of injuries that plagued his college career.

But the risk appeared to be worth the reward as a healthy Tagovailoa showed promise throughout training camp, earning him the No. 2 spot behind veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Miami released Josh Rosen days before the start of the season.

"He's had a good camp. He's been competitive. He's shown a lot of improvement," head coach Brian Flores said Monday, according to ESPN. "If he had to go in and play, that's how it'd be. Now a rookie playing early on, we may have that at some other positions and if that were the case, then that's what it would be."

Flores felt the safer choice would be Fitzpatrick considering the unusual offseason which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"A year like this with no OTAs, no minicamp, modified training camp, we felt like that would be the best decision for the team. He's done a good job through the course of training camp, and he'll be out there."

Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He served as a backup quarterback during his freshman year and eventually made headlines that same year when he led the Crimson Tide to win the 2017 National Championship Game after replacing sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB), Jordan Howard (RB), DeVante Parker (WR), Preston Williams (WR), Jakeem Grant (WR), Durham Smythe (TE), Austin Jackson (OT), Ereck Flowers (OG), Ted Karras (C), Solomon Kindley (OT)

Defense: Emmanuel Ogbah (DE), Davon Godchaux (NT), Christian Wilkins (DE), Elandon Roberts (LB), Jerome Baker (LB), Kyle Van Noy (LB), Shaq Lawson (LB), Byron Jones (CB), Xavien Howard (CB), Eric Rowe (S), Bobby McCain (S)

Special Teams: Jason Sanders (K), Matt Haack (P)

2020 DOLPHINS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: @ Patriots (9/13, 1 p.m.)

Week 2: Bills (9/20, 1 p.m.)

Week 3: @ Jaguars (9/24, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 4: Seahawks (10/4, 1 p.m.)

Week 5: @ 49ers (10/11, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 6: @ Broncos (10/18, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 7: Chargers (10/25, 1 p.m.)

Week 8: Rams (11/01, 1 p.m.)

Week 9: @ Cardinals (11/8, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 10: Jets (11/15, 4:05 p.m.)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Jets (11/29, 1 p.m.)

Week 13: Bengals (12/06, 1 p.m.)

Week 14: Chiefs (12/13, 1 p.m.)

Week 15: Patriots (12/20, 1 p.m.)

Week 16: @ Raiders (TBD)

Week 17: @ Bills (1/03, 1 p.m.)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +10000

