Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Miami Dolphins players working with agents to get traded, report says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

All does not appear to be well for the Miami Dolphins.

After getting destroyed, 59-10, on Sunday afternoon by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, several Dolphins players reportedly spent the evening reaching out to their agents for help getting traded out of town.

MIAMI DOLPHINS TRADING LAREMY TUNSIL AND KENNY STILLS TO HOUSTON TEXANS: REPORTS

Some players believe the coaching staff isn’t committed to winning games, according to Pro Football Talk -- though officials insist publicly the team is not tanking. The Dolphins told the football website they haven’t received any trade requests.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores takes questions from members of the media during NFL football practice, in Davie, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores takes questions from members of the media during NFL football practice, in Davie, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, File)

But players' skepticism was not allayed by last week's trade of offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for a package of draft picks.

A “well-placed source” told the Miami Herald before the trade that players were considering a “revolt” should Tunsil get traded. It wasn’t clear what the “revolt” would entail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins' poor showing Sunday was the inaugural game for the team's first-year head coach, Brian Flores.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.