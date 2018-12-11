Miami Dolphins' Kenyan Drake wants ball he threw into stands after game-winning TD back

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake had the moment of a lifetime Sunday, scoring a game-winning touchdown on an improbable play, giving his team an upset victory over the rival New England Patriots -- but there's still one thing he wants.

At the end of the play, an elated Drake threw the ball into the stands of Hard Rock Stadium. Now, Drake is asking the fan who caught the ball to give it back, and he’s willing to make a trade.

“We’ve got one last home game. If they don’t have tickets already, I’ll give them tickets to the game, whatever they need,” Drake said Monday, according to The Monday Morning Quarterback. “I’d love to have the ball back. I don’t regret throwing it, but now that I’m level-headed, I’m sitting down thinking about it, having the ball back would definitely mean a lot to me, and the team as well.”

He also took to Twitter and posted a public service announcement.

“I have a PSA. I threw the ball in the stands and I would love to have it back. We can make a trade. I've got cleats, I've got gloves, I've got a jersey, I even got tickets. Please let me know,” Drake said.

The third-year running back received the ball on a lateral from DeVante Parker in the final seconds of the game Sunday. He then ran the ball 52 yards, while beating out Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski, to score the game-winning touchdown. The Dolphins won 34-33.

It’s unclear if Drake has found the fan who caught the ball.