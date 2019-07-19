Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Miami Dolphins' Kendrick Norton released from hospital 2 weeks after losing arm in crash

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton was reportedly released from the hospital Thursday two weeks after his left arm was amputated at the scene of a car crash.

FILE - This is a 2019 file photo showing Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash near Miami that required his left arm to be amputated. Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/File)

MIAMI DOLPHINS' KENDRICK NORTON CITED FOR CRASH THAT LED TO ARM AMPUTATION

Norton acknowledged his playing career is over but said he feels lucky to be alive. “One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here,” he told WFOR last week. “Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.”

The athlete was in critical condition after made an improper lane change and sideswiped another car with his  Ford F250, sending him into a concrete barrier near Miami early in the morning July 4, The Florida Highway Patrol said.

Neither Norton nor his female passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Norton reportedly endured six surgeries during his time in the hospital, Deadspin reported.

The NFL announced last week Norton’s medical expenses would be covered.