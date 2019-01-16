Miami Dolphins beat writer dismisses Colin Kaepernick, says Satan would be better quarterback

Talk about a hot take.

A Miami Dolphins beat writer was slammed on social media Tuesday for saying he'd rather have Satan as the next Dolphins quarterback instead of free agent Colin Kaepernick. Armando Salguero, who writes for the Miami Herald, made the remark after he was asked whether Kaepernick would be a good “stop-gap” option before next year’s draft class. Salguero’s tweet drew heavy criticism on Twitter.

COLIN KAEPERNICK: QUARTERBACK STILL LOOMS LARGE THROUGH 2018 DESPITE SITTING ON THE SIDELINES

“Wow, what a disgraceful comment. You fit this team perfectly,” one person wrote in response to Salguero’s tweet.

“And many of us would prefer objective reporting, Armando,” another person wrote. “Good day.”

Salguero, who is Cuban, explained in a later tweet he had “no love” for Kaepernick and doesn’t respect him. He pointed to a 2016 article he wrote for the Miami Herald criticizing the former 49ers quarterback after he wrote a shirt featuring Fidel Castro meeting with Malcolm X.

The Miami Herald told Black Sports Online in a statement it regretted Salguero’s “flippant” tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Colin Kaepernick’s contributions to the discourse about racial injustice and his financial contributions are important and well documented,” the statement read. “Salguero’s differences with Kaepernick are not new, and are grounded in a political disagreement over statements Kaepernick has made about his admiration for Fidel Castro. He’s written columns about that issue before. He was asked on Twitter if he thought the Dolphins should pick up Kaepernick ‘as a cheap quarterback option,’ and we regret he responded in a flippant way.”