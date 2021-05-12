Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Miami Dolphins 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Dolphins' opponents were a combined 128-144 in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

There will be no strings attached to Tua Tagovailoa when he starts the 2021 season off with the Miami Dolphins after splitting time as the starting quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.

Tagovailoa will be in his second season and will have a former Alabama teammate to throw to in Jaylen Waddle, who Miami selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. Miami also added Will Fuller V in the offseason to a corps that already featured DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami bolstered its defense in the draft as well with Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. Both players will be expected to make an immediate impact this season.

The entire AFC East doesn’t have to worry about the New England Patriots controlling the division anymore. It is as wide open as even on the heels of the Buffalo Bills’ success in 2020.

The Dolphins and Patriots will jumpstart the 2021 season in Week 1. The two teams will then matchup again to end the 2021 season in Week 18. At some point between those two games, Miami’s defense could have to prepare for Mac Jones to get some reps at quarterback.

Here are the teams the Dolphins will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Texans, Colts, Ravens, Falcons, Panthers, Giants

Away Opponents: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders, Saints, Buccaneers

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 128-144

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Dolphins 2021 regular-season schedule:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_