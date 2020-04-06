Miami Dolphins: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Miami Dolphins finished 5-11 during the 2019 season.

The Dolphins have 14 picks going into the draft. The Dolphins acquired a handful of their draft picks through trades. They have received picks from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs.

Last year, the Dolphins selected defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the No. 13 overall pick. Wilkins played in 16 games and recorded 56 tackles and two sacks.

Here are the Dolphins’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 5 overall

First Round, No. 18 overall (from PIT)

First Round, No. 26 overall (from HOU)

Second Round, No. 39 overall

Second Round, No. 56 overall (from NO)

Third Round, No. 70 overall

Fourth Round, No. 141 overall

Fifth Round, No. 153 overall

Fifth Round, No. 154 overall (from JAX via PIT)

Fifth Round, No. 173 overall (from LAR via BAL)

Sixth Round, No. 185 overall

Sixth Round, No. 227 overall (from IND)

Seventh Round, No. 246 overall (from KC)

Seventh Round, No. 251 overall

Here are some of the Dolphins’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Byron Jones, CB (signed from DAL)

Clayton Fejedelem, S (signed from CIN)

Elandon Roberts, LB (signed from NE)

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE (signed from KC)

Ereck Flowers, OL (signed from WAS)

Jordan Howard, RB (signed from PHI)

Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB (signed from PHI)

Kyle Van Noy, LB (signed from NE)

Shaq Lawson, DE (signed from BUF)

Ted Karras, C (signed from NE)

DEPARTURES

Evan Boehm, C (signed with BUF)

Evan Brown, C (signed with CLE)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Aqib Talib, CB

Chase Allen, LB

Clive Walford, TE

Daniel Kilgore, C

Deon Lacey, LB

Gerald Willis, DL

J'Marcus Webb, OL

Jamal Davis, DE

John Jenkins, DE

Kendrick Norton, DT

Linden Stephens, CB

Mike Hull, LB

Trevor Davis, WR

Walt Aikens, S