Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Hurricanes
Published

Miami disciplined over headset violation vs. Pittsburgh

Miami's discipline came after Hurricanes' latest win over a top 25 team

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The University of Miami football program was disciplined Monday for violating an odd rule regarding the number of communication devices the coaching staff used over the weekend.

The Hurricanes were on the road against No. 17 Pittsburgh when the violation occurred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) celebrates with Elijah Arroyo (80) and others after making a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Miami tight end Will Mallory (85) celebrates with Elijah Arroyo (80) and others after making a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

"The University of Miami violated NCAA Football Playing Rule 1-4-12 (coaches’ phones, headsets and communication devices) and consistent with the playing rule, is being issued a public reprimand and a 20 percent reduction in communication devices for this week’s game against Georgia Tech, the conference said.

"Teams must exchange a ‘headset sheet’ and ‘team credential list’ at least 90 minutes prior to its scheduled contest. Schools are limited to 23 communication devices."

VAN DYKE OUTDUELS PICKETT, MIAMI EDGES NO. 17 PITT 38-34

ESPN noted that NCAA rules state teams must give each other a list of who will be on the devices and a list of those who are permitted within the team areas.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Miami won the game 38-34 and may have put a roadblock on Kenny Pickett’s Heisman Trophy hopes. Pickett had 519 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke was 31-for-41 with 428 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz, right, watches as referee Jeff Heaser, left, looks at a review screen after a targeting penalty was called against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The review determined no targeting.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz, right, watches as referee Jeff Heaser, left, looks at a review screen after a targeting penalty was called against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The review determined no targeting. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hurricanes have now beaten top 25 teams for the second consecutive week. Last week, it was a close victory against NC State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com