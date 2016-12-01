Mexico Beats New Zealand 5-1 In First Leg
Mexico beat New Zealand 5-1 on Wednesday in the first leg of their intercontinental playoff to close in on a spot in the World Cup next year. The Mexicans pressured the All Whites all game and dominated time of possession in front of 105,000 vocal fans at the giant Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/341cce8a-APTOPIX-Mexico-New-Ze_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico's Oribe Peralta, bottom, jumps for the ball with New Zealand's Jake Butler, behind top, and New Zealand's goalkeeper Glenn Moss, center right, at a 2014 World Cup playoff first round soccer match in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Mexico-New-Ze_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico's Rafael Marquez celebrates after scoring his team's 5th goal during a 2014 World Cup playoff first round match against New Zealand in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Mexico-New-Ze_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A Mexico soccer fan wears a costume that reads in Spanish "Long live the World Cup" ahead of a 2014 World Cup qualifying match between Mexico and New Zealand in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. Mexico has yet another coach and a last chance to reach next year's World Cup in Brazil. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-New-Zealand-WC_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New Zealand goalkeeper Glenn Moss dives for the ball as Mexico scores its 4th goal during a 2014 World Cup playoff first round match in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-New-Zealand-WC_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico's Paul Aguilar reacts after his goal was annulled during a 2014 World Cup playoff first round soccer match against New Zealand in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. Aguilar later scored again. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-New-Zealand-WC_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico's Oribe Peralta (19) celebrates with his team after after scoring against New Zealand at a 2014 World Cup playoff first round soccer match in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. Mexico's head coach Miguel Herrera stands fourth from right. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-New-Zealand-WC_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A vendor sells oversized Mexican style hats and team colored face masks at the stadium ahead of a 2014 World Cup qualifying match between Mexico and New Zealand in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. Mexico has yet another coach and a last chance to reach next year's World Cup in Brazil. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Week-That-Was-Latin-A_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2013 photo, Mexico's Raul Jimenez bicycle kicks to score against Panama at a 2014 World Cup qualifying match, in Mexico City. Mexico needed the spectacular goal that came in the 85th minute to beat Panama 2-1 on Friday, reviving Mexico's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-New-Zealand-WC_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico's Oribe Peralta, bottom, jumps for the ball with New Zealand's Jake Butler, top, and New Zealand's goalkeeper Glenn Moss, right, at a 2014 World Cup playoff first round soccer match in Mexico City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
