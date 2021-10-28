Metta World Peace trends on Twitter following Facebook's name change

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta.

Following the announcement, sports fans shared their thoughts on social media. Many NBA supporters remember when former basketball star Ron Artest legally changed his name to Metta World Peace, where "Metta" became his first name.

In 2020, he changed his name once again to Metta Sandiford-Artest, keeping "Metta" as his first name, but he combined his wife’s last name with his original last name.

Social media users took shared funny memes and videos on Twitter following Zuckerberg’s announcement.

"Ron Artest was a visionary," one user wrote.

"Metta World Peace just changed his name to Facebook World Peace," someone else wrote.

