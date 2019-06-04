New York Mets fans bitter over Tom Brady trying to trademark 'Tom Terrific': 'It's a low blow'

If you think New York Mets fans were just going to let Tom Brady take the “Tom Terrific” moniker without a fight, think again.

Last month, a Philadelphia-based law firm noted that Brady’s company, TEB Capital, filed trademark protections for “Tom Terrific” in hopes of printing the nickname on trading cards and t-shirts.

BIG CATCH: O'S GRAB RUTSCHMAN ATOP MLB DRAFT SHORT ON ARMS

On Monday, the Mets tweeted their frustration with Brady's attempted claim, noting that there's only one true “Tom Terrific" -- Tom Seaver.

Mets fans planned a rally Tuesday at Sojourn restaurant in Manhattan to trash any Brady memorabilia, according to the New York Post.

“He already won six Super Bowl rings and he wants to literally take the 'Tom Terrific' name away from the New York Mets which I’m a diehard fan of,” Sammy Musovit, the restaurant’s owner, told the newspaper. “I was crushed.”

TOM BRADY PLEDGES TO BREAK DIET AND EAT THIS IF ‘JEOPARDY!’ PHENOM LOST

Art Shamsky, who was Seaver’s teammate on the 1969 Miracle Mets and is a patron of Sojourn, is expected to be in attendance along with dozens of others. Fans plan to demand Brady apologize to Seaver and his family, according to SNY.

“He’s not original 'terrific,'” Musovit told the New York Post. “That’s Tom Seaver. He’s stealing the name. It’s a low blow.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seaver’s family declined an invitation to attend the rally. The Hall of Fame pitcher was diagnosed with dementia in March and has since retired from public life.