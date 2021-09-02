Expand / Collapse search
Mets place acting GM on administrative leave after DWI arrest

Team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities, the Mets said in a statement

By Greg Joyce | New York Post
The Mets placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave "until further notice," the team announced Thursday, hours after Scott pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities, the Mets said in a statement.

Police found Scott sleeping in his car around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in White Plains. He refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer before failing a field sobriety test.

The Mets had already said Scott would not travel on the team’s upcoming road trip as they learned more and determined next steps.