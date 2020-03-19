Mets' Pete Alonso, Luis Rojas connect with lifelong fan in wake of her cancer diagnosis

The sports world may be shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but New York Mets star Pete Alonso and manager Luis Rojas made one woman’s day with a special message Wednesday.

Alonso and Rojas came through for 82-year-old Kathleen Henglein, who has been a diehard Mets fan since the 1960s. Unfortunately, she had been diagnosed with small cell lung cancer and given just weeks to live.

Henglein's granddaughter, 18-year-old Ally, tweeted at the Mets on Tuesday asking if there was any way for the team to “show their love for their biggest fan in any way possible.”

“The devastating news she received this morning isn’t even what she is most concerned about, it’s the COVID-19 outbreak postponing the Mets season that she has been waiting (not so patiently) for," the granddaughter wrote.

"When live games aren’t streaming, she sits for countless hours in front of the TV watching re-runs. She has been the Mets biggest fan [through] thick and thin, and she makes sure that everyone around her knows it,” she continued.

“She strikes up a conversation with every stranger who wears anything Mets related, sometimes to my embarrassment. The Mets have helped her through her loneliest of times, so much so that she has asked us to spread her ashes at Citi Field when the time comes.”

Alonso and Rojas came through in a big way, even as Major League Baseball spring training camps are closed amid the virus outbreak.

“I appreciate your lifelong support and as always, let's go Mets!” Alonso told Kathleen.

It’s an incredible gesture by the reigning National League Rookie of the Year and the team’s new manager.

New York was 86-76 last season and narrowly missed getting into the postseason.