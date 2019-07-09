New York Mets' Pete Alonso donating part of derby winnings to Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel to Towers

Pete Alonso has been the lone shining star in a dreadful start to the first half of the season for the New York Mets and proved it when he won the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Alonso outlasted Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the finals, beating him 23-22.

ASTROS ACE JUSTIN VERLANDER SAYS MLB JUICING BASEBALLS, TURNING GAME ‘INTO A JOKE’

The rookie received a $1 million prize for winning the competition, but the selfless first baseman isn’t keeping all of that green.

Alonso said he plans to donate 10 percent of his winnings to two charities – 5 percent to the Wounded Warrior Project and 5 percent to Tunnel to Towers, according to Newsday.

“This year, it’s just been so special. I’ve been living a fantasy,” Alonso said. “Yeah, it’s about the money, but for me it’s about the platform and the whole purpose behind it. The awareness is the important thing. And I hope other people can find the kindness in their hearts to reach out and help other people that help us.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alonso is tied for second in the majors with 30 home runs. He leads among all rookies.