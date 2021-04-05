Mets owner Steve Cohen makes bold prediction for team

In his first season as the owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohen has set the bar high.

And rightfully so.

The Mets have one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball, with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and other starters Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, and the eventual return of Noah Syndergaard.

Superstar Pete Alonso will be back to anchor first base, and Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, and J.D. Davis will be crucial in a lineup that is expected to score runs.

Cohen is optimistic that the Mets will be playing into October.

"I’m not going to predict a World Series out of the gate," Cohen said on Monday during a Zoom news conference call with reporters. "What I do think is we’re going to be really competitive, and I do believe we’re going to make the playoffs. And once you get into the playoffs anything can happen, right?

"I’m pretty optimistic," he added. "The team looks good to me and I think the fans are really going to enjoy this team."

One player expected to be a key piece for the team this year is Francisco Lindor.

The Mets acquired Lindor from the Cleveland Indians during the offseason, and recently signed him to a 10-year, $341 million extension. Cohen is excited about what he brings to the table.

"We look at Francisco as a cornerstone of our present and future," Cohen said. "I think he’s going to lead us to division titles, pennants, and World Series championships. He’s all in. I told you I’m all in, and this should leave no doubt. Let’s go Mets."