New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard under fire after video appears to show him rubbing fingers on glove

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard came under fire after a video appeared to show him rubbing two fingers on the edge of his glove before getting ready to pitch this week.

It’s unclear whether Syndergaard was touching some sort of foreign substance before pitching. He was facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday – a game which the Mets won, 7-6.

Using a foreign substance to get a better grip on the baseball is illegal.

Major League Baseball didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News.

Regardless of the Mets’ win Monday, Syndergaard -- nicknamed "Thor" -- was ineffective and given the hook after five innings. He allowed five earned runs on nine hits and struck out nine.

He has a 5.63 ERA with 29 strikeouts in four starts this season.