Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published

New York Mets minor league affiliate's fireworks display goes up in smoke

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A New York Mets minor league affiliate ran into some trouble with is fireworks celebration Thursday night.

The St. Lucie Mets – New York’s Single-A affiliate that plays in the Florida State League – had plans to put on a fireworks display after defeating the Daytona Tortugas, 4-1, to celebrate Independence Day. But the show at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla., didn’t go as planned.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS DETER INVADING SEAGULLS WITH 'CHA CHA SLIDE'

Photos and videos posted to social media showed an explosion and a fire behind the outfield wall.

There were no reports of injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident was not the first occurrence of a major blaze started by fireworks at the minor league stadium. Just two years ago, in 2017, a fireworks mishap caused a small wildfire, according to TC Palm.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.