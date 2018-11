Friday's contest between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets at Citi Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 14, scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Tropical Storm Andrea is making its way up the East Coast and also washed out Washington's game against the Minnesota Twins as well as the Red Sox-Angels game in Boston.