New York Mets
New York Mets acquire Jake Marisnick from Houston Astros for minor leaguers

Ryan Gaydos
The New York Mets acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick from the Houston Astros on Thursday for two minor league pitchers.

Marisnick played in 120 games for the Astros last season. He hit .223 with a .700 OPS. He had 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 16 doubles and 10 stolen bases during that time. He spent most of his time playing center field for Houston.

“The vibe around the Mets when we were watching them last year from Houston, they looked like they were playing with some hunger and some passion. I'm excited to come in and add to that,” he told MLB.com upon hearing about the trade.

New York announced they traded minor league pitcher Blake Taylor and minor league outfielder Kenedy Corona to the Astros.

Taylor spend most of his time between Single-A Advanced St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton in the Mets’ minor league organization last year. He appeared in one game for Triple-A Syracuse as well. In 40 total appearances, he recorded a 2.16 ERA and a 10 K/9.

Corona played in the Mets’ Dominican Summer League team, the Rookie League team and Short-Season-A Brooklyn. The 19-year-old outfielder hit .301 with a .868 OPS in 63 total games last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_