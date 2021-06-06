Mets' Jacob deGrom lowers ERA to 0.62 after near-perfect performance vs. Padres

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom already has two Cy Young awards in his back pocket.

After another performance for the ages on Saturday night against the San Diego Padres, deGrom is well on his way to locking up a third trophy, and may even be considered for the National League’s MVP as well.

DeGrom allowed only three hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out 11 batters in the Mets' 4-0 victory over the Padres. Through nine starts, deGrom now has an incredible 0.62 ERA, which is the lowest ERA through nine starts in MLB history.

"Everything is special," Mets manager Luis Rojas said via MLB.com. "Altogether, it’s something that I don’t think anybody else has in the world. This guy, we can single him out as the best pitcher out there."

DeGrom (5-2) has 93 strikeouts over 58.0 innings pitched. He has allowed only four earned runs this season.

With the victory, the Mets improved to 28-23 on the season. New York holds a 3.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.