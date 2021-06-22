Mets' Jacob deGrom among the first to be inspected after MLB's substance crackdown

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom was among the first pitchers to get checked for grip-enhancing substances as Major League Baseball’s directive went into effect Monday.

DeGrom, with a smile on his face, undid his belt and handed over his glove and cap for the umpires to unsurprisingly find nothing in there.

"I said, ‘What all do you guys need?’ ‘Glove, hat and belt,’ they said. I handed them that stuff and then went along my way," he said.

"Honestly, I didn’t mind it. It was quick and it went pretty easy."

MLB last week put out a memo threatening a suspension for players caught with any kind of foreign substance and gave umpires broad discretion in when they can inspect a player if they suspect they have some kind of substance on them.

DeGrom was dominant in his first start since a shoulder injury scare. He allowed one hit in five innings. He struck out six Atlanta Braves batters in the process. New York won the game, 4-2. He did not give up a run.

DeGrom passed Hall of Famer Bob Gibson with his 12th consecutive start of one or zero earned runs, according to MLB.com. It’s the longest streak by a starting pitcher since earned runs were being tallied.

"That’s kind of the goal. I have a set routine that I stay with and try to stay consistent in between and take it out on the field. It’s a pretty boring answer, but honestly that’s how I take the mound -- it’s one pitch at a time, and once the ball leaves your hand, it’s out of your control," he said.

DeGrom has a major-league-leading 0.50 ERA along with 117 strikeouts. He is certainly on pace for his third Cy Young Award in four years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.