Mets' Harvey has partially torn UCL in elbow

The sensational sophomore season of New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey has come to an abrupt halt, with the All-Star right- hander confirming Monday that he has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

The Mets held a press conference Monday confirming the news, with manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson on hand to effectively end Harvey's season.

The 24-year-old hurler underwent an MRI Monday after feeling tightness in his forearm during his most recent start, a 3-0 loss to Detroit in which Harvey allowed a career-high 13 hits.

"Matt Harvey was seen today at the Hospital for Special Surgery for foreman tenderness," Alderson said. "The MRI has shown a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Matt will most likely be placed on the disabled list. We can't rule out the possibility of surgery."

Harvey indicated that he wants to do everything he can to avoid Tommy John surgery, which would most likely leave him out for the majority of the 2013-14 season.

Harvey earned his first career All-Star nod with a sensational first half in which the right-hander posted a 7-2 record with a 2.35 earned run average and an NL-best 147 strikeouts through 19 starts.

"Any time you pick up a baseball, you're at risk for anything," Harvey said during the press conference. "This past Saturday was a struggle. I didn't feel a pop. It was just some tightness in my forearm."

Harvey, the seventh overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft, has pitched to a 9-5 record and a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts overall this season.