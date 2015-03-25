Mets' Harvey exits with back tightness

Tightness in his lower back forced New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey from Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins.

Harvey was dealing through his first seven innings of work and recorded a base hit in the bottom of the seventh. However, the right-hander displayed some discomfort when going out to start the eighth.

Mets manager Terry Collins and a team trainer accompanied Harvey on the mound before making the decision to pull him from the 1-1 contest.

Harvey ended with six strikeouts and was charged with one run on six hits. He has not factored into the decision in eight of his last nine starts.