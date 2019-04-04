Mets great Ron Darling doubles down on Lenny Dykstra allegations

Former New York Mets great Ron Darling released a statement Thursday standing by allegations that slugger Lenny Dykstra hurled racial insults at a Boston Red Sox pitcher during the 1986 World Series -- a claim that surfaces in Darling's new book and which has drawn an angry response from many teammates.

The ex-pitcher and current Mets announcer claims in his new book, “108 Stitches: Loose Threads, Ripping Yarns and the Darndest Characters from My Time in the Game,” Dykstra made the comments toward Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd. Darling, who has come under fire since his excerpt was posted in the New York Post earlier this week, defended his allegations in a statement.

METS GREAT RON DARLING'S ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LENNY DYKSTRA DIVIDES WORLD SERIES-WINNING TEAM

“The focus of today should be on the Mets home opener, one of the team’s greatest traditions. Even though my recently released book ‘108 Stitches’ has sparked some controversy, I stand by all recollections that were written, but I do regret that my former teammates have been approached for comment. Due to a legal threat I have been advised not to make any further comments at this time.”

Multiple former members of the ’86 championship team didn’t recall Dykstra making the comments. Dykstra himself has also denied saying the things Darling alleged in his book, which were described as “right up there with one of the worst, most shameful moments I ever experienced in the game.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyd told WFAN’s “Carlin, Maggie and Bart” he didn’t hear or see anything during that game, but believed Darling’s allegations.