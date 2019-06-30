Mets flub 'Miracle Mets' celebration, declaring 2 players dead when they're still alive

They are the New York Mets after all.

During the pre-game ceremony Saturday marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Miracle Mets, two members of that celebrated team were listed as dead in a "we remember" montage even though they are still very much alive.

The montage seen by the sell-out crowd was meant to honor 1969 Mets who had passed away, including Gil Hodges and Tug McGraw. However, it also included outfielder Jim Gosger and pitcher Jesse Hudson by mistake, according to reports.

A Mets official phoned Gosger after Saturday’s game—a Mets loss, the seventh in a row—to apologize for the screw-up, the New York Post reported.

A source said Gosger took the flub in stride, according to the paper.

The Mets were hoping to contact Hudson to apologize as well.

Gosger, 76, appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Mets in 1969.

Hudson, 70, was a reliever in one Mets game that year—his only big-league game.