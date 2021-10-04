Mets decline Luis Rojas' contract for 2022 after two losing seasons

Luis Rojas is out of New York after two years.

The Mets declined Rojas’ contract for 2022 after the manager failed to produce a winning season. The club finished third in the National League East with a 77-85 record in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles," Rojas said in a statement released by the team. "We live in a results-oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season."

Rojas was offered an opportunity to stay with the organization, but the role is still to be determined. The Mets said that decisions regarding the coaching staff will be determined in the next few days.

MLB .244 BATTING AVERAGE WORST SINCE '68, UP AFTER CRACKDOWN

"The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager," team President Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time."

It was New York’s fourth losing season in five years, and the 10th in the last 13 seasons. The Mets made the playoffs twice over the last 15 years, and they advanced to the World Series in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rojas, who turned 40 on Sept. 1, has worked in the Mets’ organization since 2007 and spent eight years as a minor league manager. Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants skipper Felipe Alou, and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou.

"I enjoyed my time here the last two years being the manager," Rojas said last week. "It’s been fun every day just working with the guys and connecting with them and preparing. We haven’t achieved what we wanted to achieve."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.