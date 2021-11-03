Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Ex-Mets manager Bobby Valentine whiffs on Connecticut mayoral run, gripes about coverage

Bobby Valentine was running as an independent candidate

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine struck out in his bid to become a Connecticut mayor on Tuesday.

Valentine was running as an independent for the mayor of Stamford against Democrat state Rep. Caroline Simmons. However, by early Wednesday, Valentine has conceded defeat to supporters.

Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine speaks during a Stamford mayoral debate Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Darien, Conn. Valentine is running as an unaffiliated candidate against 35-year-old Harvard-educated state Rep. Caroline Simmons, who upset the sitting Democratic mayor in a September primary. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

"It’s time for me to congratulate the new mayor of Stamford, Caroline Simmons.  Thank you all for your support, it’s been my honor," Valentine tweeted.

The 71-year-old had a short concession speech and took aim at the media for "all the lousy coverage" he said he received, according to the Stamford Advocate. In the end, he would thank his supporters for voting for him.

Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his campaign headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Valentine is running as an unaffiliated candidate against 35-year-old Harvard-educated state Rep. Caroline Simmons, who upset the sitting Democratic mayor in a September primary.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

"I’ll always love the people of this city and will always think that Stamford is special," he said.

Simmons, 35, will be the first woman to serve as Stamford’s mayor. She defeated a two-term incumbent Democrat mayor in a September primary while touting her experience at the state and federal level.

"I could not be more honored and humbled to get to be your next mayor," Simmons said. "Today voters embrace the belief that we can emerge stronger from this pandemic, if we work together, support each other, lift each other up with kindness and love and unite around a common goal of making Stamford, a city of opportunity for everyone."

FILE - State. Rep. Caroline Simmons, left, D-Stamford, speaks during a Stamford mayoral debate Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Darien, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Simmons managed the Mets, Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox during his career. He also played in the majors from 1969 to 1979 with five different teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com