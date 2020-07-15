Mets ace Jacob deGrom (back tightness) awaiting MRI results

Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game early because of tightness in his back, and the New York Mets' ace was scheduled for an MRI.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night's camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field. The team was awaiting test results Wednesday, and deGrom is day-to-day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.