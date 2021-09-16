MetLife Stadium apologizes for squirming maggots in ketchup at Giants game

Week One was a total disaster for the New York Giants at home inside MetLife Stadium and for the concessionaire in charge of making sure there aren’t squirming maggots in the ketchup.

Daniel Jones lead the Giants in rushing with 27 yards on six carries and one touchdown and a fan ended up putting squirming maggot ketchup on his hot dog. The Giants lost 27-13 to the Broncos and the stadium concession company had to release a statement to Giants Wire explaining the maggots.

"We take the sanitation of our facilities extremely seriously. Upon learning well prior to kickoff Sunday that a single ketchup vessel had been compromised, we took immediate action and discarded the vessel and thoroughly inspected other condiment stations. As an additional precaution, we are sanitizing all condiment pumps and increasing the availability of single-serve condiment packets," Delaware North, the concessionaire, told Giants Wire.

That’s right, it was an isolated incident, according to the company in charge here. You’ve been warned. Make sure you go for the ketchup packs and not the pumps September 26 when the Giants return home to face the Falcons.